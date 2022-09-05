Ad
Electronics Production | September 05, 2022

Taiwanese company looking to build a European battery plant

Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology is considering four European countries – Poland, Germany, France and the UK – for a new, USD 8 billion solid-state lithium battery plant.

The Taiwanese company has appointed consulting firm Accuracy to find the perfect location for the battery manufacturing operation – which according to a Reuters report should have a capacity of 120 GWh and employ thousands of people.

While the consulting firm did not provide a specific deadline for the project, the plant is said to be built over the next decade. 

