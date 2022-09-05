© Mekoprint General | September 05, 2022
Mekoprint acquires majority ownership of Microturn
Danish industrial group Mekoprint says it has acquired 67% of the shares in Microturn, a company specialized in so-called microturning and materials with small dimensions.
The market for micromachining is said to be undergoing strong growth due to the demand for ever smaller products. Mekoprint already has production of micro components, but this area is now strengthened with the majority ownership in Microturn.
Microturn employs 22 people in a factory in Humlebæk, Denmark.