© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 30, 2022
Dell exits Russia
Dell Technologies says that it has ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August.
The US company, which is also a supplier of servers in Russia, has joined other companies in exiting Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Dell suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia back in February already and said that it would monitor the situation to in order to determine its next steps.
"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations," Dell spokesperson Mike Siemienas told Reuters.
"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service or support products in Russia, Belarus and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea."