With its growth, the Rome facility is now, according to the company, Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage, a press release reads.

The Rome facility produces solder fabrications that are used primarily by advanced electronics manufacturers to build their final assemblies. Indium Corporation materials serve markets such as aerospace, medical, telecommunications, and semiconductor assembly.

The 24,000 square foot expansion is expected to have a significant economic impact on the city of Rome. It represents a more than USD 10 million investment into the local economy with the company looking to hire 300 employees over the next two years, with many roles needed immediately. In addition, the expansion brings the number of processes executed at the facility to 25 with more than 175 pieces of manufacturing equipment.

"The people of Rome have been welcoming to Indium Corporation since we began our operations here in 2013," says Indium Corporation President and COO Ross Berntson in the press release. "This investment represents our continuing commitment to being a conscientious corporate citizen, while ultimately contributing to the already fantastic quality of life here."

Since the commencement of operations at the Rome facility in August 2013, staffing has grown from just a few individuals to 163, with more hiring needed to meet increased demand. Overall jobs at Central New York facilities have grown from 681 in 2020 to 951 currently.

The company hosted a recruiting event onsite to address its immediate production needs. The company is continuing its hiring campaign for Rome and other local facilities.