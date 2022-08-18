© Zollner

The companies will offer pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotech companies their conceptual design, development and manufacturing capacities for drug delivery and medical technology systems, including complete electronics, from one single source.

Gerresheimer serves as the central point of contact for customers. According to a press release the parties want to further develop their expertise in the healthcare sector and open up new markets.

With this strategic partnership, Gerresheimer and Zollner are counting on the global trend toward electronic, digitally controllable and connected drug delivery and diagnostic systems. These include insulin pens, inhalators, like for people suffering with asthma, Point-of-Care systems and medicine pumps. According to studies, the market for digital and connected solutions for the treatment of diabetes alone is expected to grow to around EUR 11 billion by 2025.

“The future belongs to digital treatment support with electronic systems and connected platforms,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer, in the press release. “The partnership with Zollner helps us provide our pharma customers with innovative one-stop medtech solutions. For patients, using these solutions means better treatment and enhanced quality of life. At the same time, the healthcare system also benefits by way of permanently reduced treatment costs.”

“Digitalization of medical devices is advancing at a very fast tempo. At Zollner, we are happy to have found an ideal partner in Gerresheimer for the expansion of our successful Healthcare & Life Sciences efforts”, adds Markus Aschenbrenner, Member of the Managing Board at Zollner. “Together we will expand access to existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customers along the entire life cycle of the products.”

Zollner already supplies Gerresheimer with components and assemblies for medicine pumps in Parkinson’s therapy. Gerresheimer and Zollner are now further developing this cooperation and will act as equal partners for the healthcare system of the future. The cooperation initially covers the development of inhalers for chronic lung disease sufferers, autoinjectors, ophthalmology systems and drug pumps, as well as contract manufacturing for these and similar devices.