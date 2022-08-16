© Infineon

Industrial Analytics develops AI solutions that for example monitor plants for early detection of critical developments, based on analysis and evaluation of vibrations. Industrial Analytics solution not only evaluates the data for predictive maintenance, but also provides recommendations for action – ergo prescriptive maintenance.

With the acquisition, Infineon is strengthening its software and services business in AI for predictive analysis relating to machinery and industrial equipment. Infineon is acquiring 100% of the company's shares and both parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the transaction.

"Industrial Analytics has outstanding expertise in the area of predictive analysis for industrial machinery and equipment using artificial intelligence," says Peter Wawer, President of Infineon's Industrial Power Control division, in a press release. "We intend to jointly expand Industrial Analytics’ business and to offer Infineon's industrial customers new AI solutions that complement our semiconductor portfolio."