© Note Electronics Production | August 02, 2022
Note Stonehouse to invest in more capacity and capability
Swedish EMS provider has announced an upcoming investment for its manufacturing plant in Stonehouse, UK.
According to a company update on Linkedin, Note Stonehouse is investing to ”offer customers more capacity and capability”.
Neville Whitham, Stonehouse Managing Director, is quoted in the update, stating that the investment ”is part of a bigger plan to reshape our operations offering customers more capacity and capability”.
The company update is also showing a MY200 SMT machine.