The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development, a press release reads.

The estimates are based on increased visibility of Incap’s customers’ forecasts and the company’s own assessments of the business development. The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap’s business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.

Previously Incap estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be higher than in 2021.