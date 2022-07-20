© CATL Electronics Production | July 20, 2022
Mexico rumoured to be the next stop for CATL
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese battery maker, is reportedly considering locations in Mexico.
CATL is, according to a Bloomberg report, considering two locations in Mexico to establish a manufacturing plant, said to supply auto giants Tesla and Ford.
Bloomberg cites ”people familiar with the deliberations” that the cities the company has its eyes on are Ciudad Juarez and Saltillo.
CATL is, according to the people, ”contemplating an investment of as much as $5 billion in the project”.
