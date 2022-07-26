Ad
© granite river labs General | July 26, 2022

German test lab to broaden capabilities

Having recently opened their new compliance test laboratory in Germany, Granite River Labs has now further extended their scope of industry services for a growing European market.

By adding the Rohde & Schwarz ZNB20 vector network analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz to complement the previously acquired R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope, the GRL test lab is able to offer an even broader range of testing services around established and future high-speed digital technologies like Automotive Ethernet or USB, a press release reads. 

We are pleased to be moving forward in our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz to ensure a world-class product development ecosystem in Europe. With this relationship, GRL will be able to combine their deep technical expertise with our own extensive capabilities to support the introduction of next-generation products and solutions, says Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services for GRL, in the press release. 

