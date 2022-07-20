© Nordson Electronics Production | July 20, 2022
Innovative Circuits installs new X-ray component counter
Nordson Test & Inspection announces that Innovative Circuits Arizona has purchased an Assure Pro intelligent X-ray component counter, installed at its facility in Gilbert, AZ.
Inventory control is critical more than ever, stated David Shano, owner and CEO of Innovative Circuits Arizona, in the press release. Shipping quality product on time to our customers is always our main objective and to accomplish that, you must have reliable equipment. We made the decision to incorporate the Assure PRO into our inventory control process and have never looked back.
