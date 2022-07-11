© Hexatronic Electronics Production | July 11, 2022
Hexatronic signs 40 MUSD agreement with Open Fiber USA
Hexatronic US Inc has signed a 3-year strategic partner agreement with Open Fiber USA, Inc in North Carolina, USA, to a value of more than 40 MUSD. The agreement covers the full Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) system solution.
The agreement also includes field support and training for Open Fiber and its installers as well as joint engineering to develop new product concepts. Open Fiber will design, build, and operate fiber-to-the-end user services throughout the states of North and South Carolina, USA, a press release reads.
The US market is Hexatronic’s largest market, and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic system supplier to Open Fiber, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB, in the press release.