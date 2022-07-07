Kongsberg to acquire Lithuanian smallsat manufacturer
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has entered into an agreement to acquire Lithuanian smallsat mission integrator and bus manufacturer NanoAvionics, expanding the company’s space offering to also have products and technology for manufacturing small satellites.
NanoAvionics has, according to a company press release, a gained significant global growth in recent years, including expansions into the United Kingdom and the United States. With more than 150 employees the company has contributed to 120 missions and commercial satellite projects, with customers ranging from national space agencies to universities
The agreement to acquire NanoAvionics represents a game changer for Kongsberg’s space ambitions. By acquiring NanoAvionics Kongsberg expands its portfolio to also have products and technology for designing and manufacturing small satellites. Kongsberg is the Nordic region's largest industrial space company and a global leader in maritime surveillance. We have clear ambitions to grow further and with this acquisition we are taking the next step both for us and for Norwegian space industry,” says Geir Håøy, CEO of Kongsberg, in the press release.