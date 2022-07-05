© BorgWarner (for illustrative purposes) Electronics Production | July 05, 2022
BorgWarner invests 2MEUR in new electrification location
BorgWarner announces a new 3,000-square-meter technical center in Krakow, Poland, that will focus on the development of power electronics for the automotive sector.
This includes "highly advanced" controllers, inverters and DC/DC converters, a press release reads.
BorgWarner says it is positioned to create more than 250 new jobs by 2026, as the company is "strengthening its electrification efforts".
The focus of this technical center will be the development and design of system solutions for advanced power electronics, including hardware and software.
