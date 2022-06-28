evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Electronics Production | June 28, 2022

Elbit Systems awarded contract to provide EW solution

Elbit Systems announces that it has been awarded an approximately $70 million contract to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) solution to an international customer.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide ground-based EW and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) units equipped with Electronic Support Measures, Electronic Counter Measures as well as Command and Control systems, a press release reads. 

The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years. 

