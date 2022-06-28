evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Electronics Production | June 28, 2022

Riber receives new order for a production system in Asia

RIBER, a company supplying molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a multi-4’’ GSMBE 49 production system.

The system is intended for opto-electronic and microwave applications, in particular for the growth of 1.3µm quantum dot lasers (QD) for next generation datacom and telecom devices, a press release reads. 

The ordered machine will be delivered in 2023.

