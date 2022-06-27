© Sanmina via Youtube

According to the Spanish daily El Economista the investment will generate ”nearly 2’000 new formal jobs in the state”.

The investment was confirmed in a video statement by Jalisco governor, Enrique Alfaro, during a promotion tour through the Silicon Valley, California. The governor did, however, not provide additional details about the investment.

Sanmina SCI is not the only company investing in Jalisco. On June 15th, Flex said the company is looking to build a new 145,000-square-foot facility that will serve as an automotive manufacturing hub to produce electronic components, aiming to accelerate the era of electric and autonomous vehicles.