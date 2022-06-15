The company is building a new 145,000-square-foot facility that will serve as an automotive manufacturing hub to produce electronic components aiming to accelerate the era of electric and autonomous vehicles.

"Innovative and reliable electronic technologies are essential ingredients for ushering in the next generation of mobility. Our Guadalajara site provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, a robust supply chain with global reach, and the technical domain expertise needed to deliver the highest value to our automotive customers as they pursue their goals toward an autonomous and electrified future" says Rodrigo DallOglio, Head of Operations for LatAm, in a press release