© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Analysis | June 03, 2022
Quarterly billings data in billions of USD
Global semiconductor equipment billings grow 5% YoY in 1Q22
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 5% year-over-year to USD 24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, SEMI, reports SEMI. QoQ billings in the seasonally soft first quarter declined 10%.
“Year-over-year first quarter equipment revenue growth is in sync with positive forecasts for 2022 as the semiconductor industry continues its robust increase of fab capacity,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. “North America and Europe logged healthy quarter-over-quarter rises in equipment spending as they intensify efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking.”
|Region
|1Q2022
|4Q2021
|1Q2021
|1Q (QoQ)
|1Q (YoY)
|China
|7.57
|8.18
|5.96
|-7%
|27%
|Korea
|5.15
|5.49
|7.31
|-6%
|-29%
|Taiwan
|4.88
|6.86
|5.71
|-29%
|-15%
|North America
|2.62
|2.30
|1.34
|14%
|96%
|Japan
|1.90
|2.27
|1.66
|-16%
|15%
|Rest of World
|1.29
|1.23
|1.02
|5%
|27%
|Europe
|1.28
|1.09
|0.58
|18%
|119%
|Total
|24.69
|27.41
|23.57
|-10%
|5%