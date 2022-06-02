© Pixabay

Ligado’s 3GPP standards-based 5G satellite IoT network will, according to a press release, support tens of millions of mobile devices powering critical machine-to-machine communications in the transportation, agriculture, utilities, and energy sectors.

The partnership with Sony brings Ligado one step closer to providing standalone satellite and combined satellite and terrestrial connections to enterprise customers.

As a leader in developing IoT standards for mobile satellite networks, we are excited to work with Sony to advance new capabilities and serve the growing market for 5G mobile satellite connectivity anywhere in the U.S. and across North America, said Sachin Chhibber, Ligado Chief Technology Officer. This satellite capability will also support our 5G mobile private network solution by enabling ubiquitous coverage and reliability, which are essential for critical infrastructure enterprises as they modernize operations.

We are excited to support Ligado’s 5G mobile satellite network, said Dima Feldman, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel, in a press release. The addition of satellite connectivity to our market-leading 5G IoT chipsets improves utility for critical communications customers and expands our market reach.

Ligado and Sony indicated the work would be completed in several phases, with the goal of conducting initial technology trials by the end of the year.