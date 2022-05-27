This slowed down the actually significantly higher effective cutting speed because additional cooling times had to be taken into account to avoid carbonization of the substrate. With the development and implementation of LPKF’s Tensor Technology, this limit has been overcome and new standards can be set in laser material processing. The patented functional principle distributes the pulses around the laser spot in a targeted manner and increases the speed by a multiple.

During Evertiq Expo Berlin, Vitalij Wottschel, Sales Manager at LPKF Laser & Electronics, will host a presentation on the topic – going into more detail about the technology.