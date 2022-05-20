© Note Electronics Production | May 20, 2022
More SMT muscles arrive at NOTE Windsor
The engineering team at EMS provider NOTE's Windsor operations have been keeping busy with ongoing investments in additional SMT manufacturing muscles.
NOTE recently invested in the latest 3D AOI Zenith Alpha HS+ from Koh Young, and has now invested in another Siplace SMT line. This means that the Windsor site now sports a total of five automated SMT lines, the company disclose in an update.
Business growth and the demand to meet new technology requirements is said to be the driving forces behind the investment.
“the equipment expands the manufacturing capability for NOTE Windsor as we continue to deliver consistent high-quality complex PCBAs and seek to expand our portfolio and partner with new customers,” says Managing Director Karen Heath in the update.