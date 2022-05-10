Electronics Production | May 10, 2022
Electronic Manufacturing Services Group goes with Hentec/RPS
York, Pennsylvania-based Electronic Manufacturing Services Group has selected Hentec/RPS as their selective soldering partner of choice.
Their first system purchased by the EMS provider is a Vector 460, a lead-free compatible system that features an integrated computer with unlimited program storage, integrated system software, witness camera and auto fiducial correction. The system is UL and CE certified and carries both a two-year system warranty and a four-year solder pot warranty.
Electronic Manufacturing Services Group serve customers throughout the industrial, medical, telecom, energy, and lighting industries.