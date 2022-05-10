© HansaMatrix via Facebook Electronics Production | May 10, 2022
HansaMatrix receives €5.3 million manufacturing order
The Latvian EMS-provider manufacturing order from existing Nordic customer operating in the industrial sector.
HansaMatrix says it will supply electricity overhead distribution line fault indication systems in 2022 and 2023 to the customer – deliveries will start in Q4 2022.
"The Management Board of HansaMatrix is pleased that the received manufacturing order confirms the ability of the team to implement a growth strategy in electronic component shortage circumstances, strenghthening market position of the Company in the region," the company writes in an press release.
Ad