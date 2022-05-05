© BorgWarner Electronics Production | May 05, 2022
BorgWarner to provide eMotors for Chinese EV brand
BorgWarner says it has been selected to provide high-voltage hairpin (HVH) eMotors for an unnamed electric vehicle brand in China.
The eMotors will be used in the company’s second-generation 800V propulsion system platform. The vehicle model equipped with this platform is expected to start mass production in October 2023.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with this Chinese leader in EVs, working together to succeed in the Battery Electric Vehicle sector,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems, in a press release. “BorgWarner’s eMotors feature premium reliability, higher efficiency as well as superior power and torque density, and exemplify our extensive experience in e-mobility applications.”