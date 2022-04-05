© Panattoni General | April 05, 2022
BSH expands with new facility in Łódź, Poland
The producer of home appliances will, within a month, gain access to 12,000 new square metres within the Panattoni Park Business Center Łódź III.
The industrial real estate company has delivered three developments with a combined area of around 150,000 square metres to BSH. This time, the manufacturer has leased 12,000 sqm in Panattoni Park Business Center Łódź III and will occupy the space within a month. The building will be used by the company to serve its tumble dryer factory.
“Due to the rapid development of BSH in Łódź as well as ongoing projects, it became necessary to lease additional warehouse space. Being able to rely on a partner such as Panattoni allows us to further develop our Łódź factory as we have planned,” says Paweł Adamowicz, the director of the Dryer Factory, in a press release.