The acquisition is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market.

“We are pleased to complete our acquisition of Santroll and welcome Santroll’s talented employees in China to BorgWarner,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner a press release reads.



Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles. Santroll supplies its patented technology to the Chinese OEM market. With nearly 400 full-time employees, Santroll brings manufacturing equipment design capabilities and proven automation expertise that have allowed it to secure business relationships with many leading customers in China.