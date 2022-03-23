© joegough dreamstime.com

©Central Weather Bureau

Both quakes could be felt across Taiwan. The epicentre of the first – the strongest – quake was in Hualien county and the second was in Taitung county.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven and according to Taiwan News, an intensity level of 3 was reported in Taipei and an intensity level of 2 was felt in Hsinchu.

Evertiq has reached out to several semiconductor manufactures with operations in Taiwan for a status update.

In an emailed statement to Evertiq, TSMC says that there has been no significant impact to production and no equipment or facility damage.

”Regarding today’s early morning earthquake, most of TSMC’s fabs did not meet the standards needed for evacuation and those that did were quickly returned back to work after safety concerns were addressed,” TSMC says in the statement.

Semiconductor manufacturer UMC, told Evertiq that the earthquake had no material impact on the company's operations and that all personnel are safe and manufacturing remains normal.

The article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.