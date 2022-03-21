Electronics Production | March 21, 2022
OSI Systems receives $35M order for electronic assemblies
OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received a multi-year order for approximately USD 35 million to provide electronic assemblies for use in patient care applications.
“We appreciate this customer’s trust over the past several years and newly demonstrated commitment with this long-term supply award, which is one of the largest orders received in the division’s history,” says OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, in a press release.