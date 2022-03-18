© Jabil – For illustrative purposes only Electronics Production | March 18, 2022
Jabil's looking to fill positions at Albuquerque facility
60 Jobs in 60 Days, that's what Jabil is looking to fill at its Albuquerque, New Mexico healthcare manufacturing facility.
The company says in an update that the positions range from entry-level to those requiring a few years’ experience. The Albuquerque facility is part of Jabil's Healthcare division, producing medical devices.
“Jabil, in partnership with a key healthcare customer, is proud to offer these opportunities in Albuquerque,” said John Kraus, Senior Director of Operations, in the update. “Our local facility features state-of-the-art manufacturing processes including metal additive manufacturing, also known as metal 3D printing.”
