Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenues in 2021 totaled USD 40.4 billion and USD 23.9 billion, respectively, for year-over-year increases of 15.5% and 16.5%. The silicon, wet chemicals, chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), and photomask segments showed the strongest growth in the wafer fabrication materials market, while packaging materials market growth was largely driven by the organic substrates, leadframes, and bonding wire segments.

“The global semiconductor materials market saw exceptional growth in 2021 on the strength of robust secular demand for chips and the industry’s expansion of production capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “All regions registered double-digit or high single-digit growth last year to meet historic demand for electronics as digital transformation continues apace.”

For the 12th consecutive year, Taiwan, at USD 14.7 billion, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. China registered the strongest absolute year-over-year growth in 2021 to rank second, while Korea remained the third largest consumer of semiconductor materials.

2020** 2021 Year-over-Year Taiwan $12,720 $14,711 15.7% China $9,783 $11,929 21.9% South Korea $9,119 $10,572 15.9% Japan $7,902 $8,811 11.5% Rest of World* $6,770 $7,801 15.2% North America $5,564 $6,036 8.5% Europe $3,622 $4,414 21.9% Total $55,479 $64,273 15.9%

* Rest of World (ROW) includes Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.

** 2020 data reflect current updates.