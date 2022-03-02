© USound Electronics Production | March 02, 2022
USound turns to AT&S for wireless earbud
USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for wearables, has expanded its partnership with AT&S to manufacture USound’s new fully integrated audio module for True Wireless Earbuds (TWS).
This is an extension of the existing long-term partnership between the companies that began back in 2015. AT&S currently produces the circuit board which mounts USound’s Ganymede and Conamara micro-speakers in its consumer products.
“Having a fully integrated audio module will take True Wireless Earbuds to the next level. It’ll reduce the form factor of earbuds dramatically, allowing them to be more ergonomic and opens the possibility of adding more embedded technology, such as sensors,” says Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound in a press release. “AT&S offers high-end advanced packaging solutions for high-volume products enabling us to deliver this new audio solution already within 2022.”