© USound

“We have ambitious plans for USound, and having Elemaster as a partner and together with STMicroelectronics, TSMC, and AT&S, allows us to define our footprint in the audio industry further,” says Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO at USound, in a press release.

USound is developing and manufacturing MEMS-based audio products for several international companies, including Shenzhen Magnet Technology. The company also supplies augmented reality glasses with MEMS audio for an unnamed technology company, and in-ear health monitors for HMS. But besides that, USound is also deploying its MEMS speakers in audio glasses for consumer fashion technology brand Fauna.

USound says that its MEMS loudspeakers take up to 50% less space, use 80% less energ than rival speaker products used in earphones, TWS, headphones, smartphones, VR/AR glasses, wearables, and hearing aids. And due to this reduced size, the speaker also impacts the diameter and weight of any wearable.

Giovanni Cogliati, Vice President of Elemaster, says in the press release that understanding the new needs of the market, and staying close the customers, is a base to build future growth of Elemaster.