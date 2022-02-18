Ad
Electronics Production | February 18, 2022

8devices turns to SMT Renting for latest SMT investment

In an update on LinkedIn, Swedish capital equipment supplier SMT Renting announced that it has struck a new deal with a Lithuanian electronics manufacturer.

Lithuanian 8devices turned to SMT Renting for the company's latest SMT investment.

The new investment includes, according to the update, two new JUKI Pick & Place systems, an X-Ray Inspection System as well as a new AOI system, both from Test Research, Inc

