Electronics Production | February 18, 2022
Lithuanian 8devices turned to SMT Renting for the company's latest SMT investment.
8devices turns to SMT Renting for latest SMT investment
In an update on LinkedIn, Swedish capital equipment supplier SMT Renting announced that it has struck a new deal with a Lithuanian electronics manufacturer.
The new investment includes, according to the update, two new JUKI Pick & Place systems, an X-Ray Inspection System as well as a new AOI system, both from Test Research, Inc
