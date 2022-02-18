© Eurocell

Eurocell says that it is set to build its first European Gigafactory. And the company has set up a tight schedule for it self, as it is looking to produce ‘production ready’ technologies in just 12 months.

The company claims in a press release that this is possible as it has a proven battery product which is ready for scaled-up manufacturing.

With an initial GBP 600 million investment planned over two phases, the company intends to supply European energy storage, automotive, and e-mobility applications – with full capacity expected to be reached as in 2025.

Eurocell says it's currently looking at sites and the final choice is heavily dependent on gaining the right level of central government support and investment. While not specifying the actual number, the company says that the host country selected will benefit from the creation of "hundreds of direct and indirect jobs."

Construction of the new Gigafactory will take place in two phases. The first phase will begin producing battery cells at scale by early 2023 for existing customers. In parallel a bespoke facility will be constructed on the same site, capable of producing in excess of 40 million cells per year by 2025.

The company did not provide any details on the targeted capacity of the first phase of its plan – but did however say that that it will mass-produce and export its technologies from one of three key markets, the UK, the Netherlands or Spain.

"Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them. Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100% safe. These products can be on the market in months, not years," says Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA in the press release.