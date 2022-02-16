© Eurocircuits

Eurocircuits was up in Belgium back in 1991 and produce its prototype and small batch boards at the company's specialist factories in Germany and Hungary.

“We’re delighted to announce this latest partnership with Eurocircuits, which was identified as an ideal partner for RS and DesignSpark due to the firm’s passion and commitment in the sustainability space, which aligns with RS’ vision and our ‘For a Better World’ strategy. The aim of our Design and Manufacturing Solutions programme is to support customers in maximising the opportunities around Industry 4.0. The addition of Eurocircuits will provide a fast, user-friendly service for our customers,” says Mike Bray, Group Lead, Innovation, R&D and DesignSpark at Electrocomponents, in a press release.

Under the service, PCB prototypes can be manufactured in three days, and assembled in three days – catering to the crucial time-to-market element for developers. Eurocircuits has invested heavily in equipment and automated processes to facilitate this service.

“Eurocircuits have been providing Prototype & Small Series PCB manufacturing and assembly to our customers on short turnaround times, from global companies to hobbyists, for the last 30 years. We are excited to be able to offer these services to RS customers as part of their Design and Manufacturing Solutions. The partnership with RS is a natural fit, with our first class PCB visualisation tools to ensure ‘right first time for manufacture’, coupled with our strong environmental drive as a company,” says Dirk Stans, Managing Partner at Eurocircuits.

The move for RS follows the recent Protolabs partnership previously announcement.