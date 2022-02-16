Unitron Group B.V. chooses FactoryLogix’ MES
Unitron Group B.V. has selected Aegis Software's FactoryLogix IIoT-based MES solution for their factory in the Netherlands.
Unitron is dedicated to creating life-science devices in areas including electrophysiology, optics, ventilators, and heating. Producing more than 250 different products each year, Unitron’s goal was to implement a modern, IIoT platform-based Smart MES solution, replacing their older system that worked together with an in-house solution.
“In our highly regulated industry, it became essential to streamline our engineering operations, through the implementation of interactive electronic assembly documentation, as well as also providing holistic traceability, which demonstrates compliance,” explains Mario Steel, Operations Manager at Unitron Group B.V., who continues, “We found confidence in Aegis’ proven track record in the Medical market and strong customer base in Europe.”