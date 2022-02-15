Electronics Production | February 15, 2022
Hentec/RPS receives equipment order from Spirit Electronics
The equipment manufacturer announces that Spirit Electronics has purchased a Photon steam aging system in order to provide the company with accelerated life testing.
The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications.
These steam aging systems complement the Odyssey component lead tinning machines specifically designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military application in accordance with all relevant GEIA-STD-0006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards.