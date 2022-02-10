© ESIA

In light of the extraordinary demand situation for semiconductors, ESIA is providing insight into trends relating to capacity for semiconductor-producing regions around the globe. The percentages are derived from monthly wafer starts, normalised to 200 mm wafer equivalents.

As shown in the data provided by ESIA, the Chinese semiconductor industry has been growing for quite some time now, and recently also increased the speed of growth. At the same time, Japan has lost a big portion, going from 40% ownership to less than 20%. The EU held just under 10% of the global wafer fab capacity back in 2015 – and according to the data from ESIA, that share has shrunk.

As previously reported, the EU Commission recently presented the EU Chips Act in a move to reinforce the Europe's capabilities in the semiconductor space. The goal is to ensure future competitiveness and also establish security of supply – ergo, increase capacity.

The Act will mobilise more than EUR 43 billion of public and private investments and set measures to "prevent, prepare, anticipate and swiftly respond to any future supply chains disruption". This is a step aimed at enabling the EU to reach its goal to double its current semiconductor market share to 20% in 2030.