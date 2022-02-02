© Hentec Industries Electronics Production | February 02, 2022
Hentec/RPS names Cope Assembly Products as sales rep
Cope Assembly Products will represent all Hentec/RPS selective soldering, lead tinning and solderability test products throughout the US states of Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.
“We are pleased to have Doug Eidle and the entire group of Cope Assembly Products join our sales team”, said Tom Baro, National Sales Manager for Hentec/RPS, in a press release.
Cope Assembly Products has been in business since 1993 selling electronics manufacturing products from its base Northern Virginia.
“We are confident that Doug and his sales team will advance our complete line of Vector and Valence selective soldering, component, Odyssey lead tinning machines, as well as Photon and Pulsar solderability test equipment throughout their entire sales territory”, adds Baro.