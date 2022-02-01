© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 01, 2022
AIM acquires BLT Circuit Services
The manufacturer of solder assembly materials announces that it has acquired BLT Circuit Services, a manufacturer, and distributor of consumable products for the printed circuit and chemical milling industries.
"Everyone at BLT is excited to be part of the AIM global group and look forward to working together with the AIM team to achieve our common goals," says Philip Leeder, BLT's General Manager, in a press release
Located in Suffolk, England, BLT has served as an AIM distributor for over ten years. The company will continue to operate as they have with additional management and financial support from AIM.
"We have had a long and successful history working with BLT as an AIM distributor," says David Suraski, AIM's Executive Vice President, Assembly Materials Division. "We look forward to accelerating our growth together in the UK assembly market."