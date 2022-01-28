© IPC Analysis | January 28, 2022
North American PCB industry sales up 16.9% in December
Total North American PCB shipments in December 2021 were up 16.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments grew 21.5 percent.
PCB year-to-date bookings in December were up 33.6 percent compared to last year. Bookings in December grew 47.1 percent from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.17.
"PCB bookings rose sharply in December 2021, the strongest month of bookings since December 2005,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “For the calendar year, bookings rose 19.3 percent and shipments rose 6.7 percent."