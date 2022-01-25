© nyul dreamstime.com

With this milestone, together with its ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications and ITAR registration, URtech’s Florida facility has the appropriate, consensus-driven quality benchmarks to serve the aviation, space and defense industries.

URtech manufactures and integrates electronics for a diverse range of end markets, with each industry having specific quality and traceability requirements. ¨

“The enhanced QMS at our Florida facility allows us to efficiently provide component traceability, assembly traceability, FAI reporting and other critical device record keeping activities for our defense, aerospace and avionics customers,” says Michael Wallace, VP of Business Development & Customer Programs, in a press release.

AS9100 is an aerospace standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements, adding more stringent requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industries. The standard takes the requirements of ISO 9001 and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DND, DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements.