© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 20, 2022
Omnetics Connector relocates – doubles available space
The Minneapolis-based connector design and manufacturing company will be moving to a new facility, a few miles away from its current location.
The move will more than double the company’s available space from 55,000 square feet to 124,000 square feet. President and COO, Gary Jacobs says in a relocation notice that the company will officially move to the new location in April later this year.
