© otnaydur dreamstime.com

This is EMA's fourth such expansion in 18 months bringing the company closer to its vision of providing its services to the entire worldwide EDA market.

“We are very excited to join forces with FlowCAD,” said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA Design Automation, in a press release. “As our customers continue to globalize, we must be able to meet them where they are across the world. Our partnership with FlowCAD gives us the unique ability to deliver localized services and support to our customers at the scale they need.”

FlowCAD has served as the Cadence channel partner for Central Europe since 2003. The combined strength of both EMA and FlowCAD enables both companies to support the needs of sophisticated, multi-disciplined, and multi-national design teams.