© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | January 18, 2022
ESD industry logs 17% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021
Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 17.1% year-over-year from USD 2,953.9 million to USD 3,458.1 million in Q3 2021, the ESD Alliance, part of SEMI, reports.
The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 16.1%.
"The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2021," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Geographically, all regions reported double-digit growth, with product categories CAE, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, SIP, and Services also showing double-digit growth."
The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,182 people globally in Q3 2021, an 8.7% increase over the Q3 2020 headcount of 47,087 and up 2.4% compared to Q2 2021.
Revenue by region – YoY change
- The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased USD 1,494.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2021, a 14.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 15.8%.
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue increased 22.6% to USD 451.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.9%.
- Japan revenue increased 11.8% to USD 259.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 3.3%.
- Asia Pacific (APAC) revenue increased 19.7% to USD 1,252.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 21.3%.
