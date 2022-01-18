© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 16.1%.

"The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2021," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Geographically, all regions reported double-digit growth, with product categories CAE, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, SIP, and Services also showing double-digit growth."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,182 people globally in Q3 2021, an 8.7% increase over the Q3 2020 headcount of 47,087 and up 2.4% compared to Q2 2021.

Revenue by region – YoY change