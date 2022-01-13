© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Magna adds 120 engineers, strengthens ADAS capabilities

Magna has added more than 120 employees of Optimus Ride, a provider of autonomous vehicle and mobility solutions located in Boston, to enhance Magna’s capabilities in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“Growing our engineering bench strength in sensing hardware and software helps accelerate our path forward in a rapidly growing ADAS market,” says John O’Hara, President of Magna Electronics, in a press release. Magna says that the additional employees from Optimus Ride will be valuable as it builds on its strengths and position as a global ADAS provider with comprehensive capabilities. The team remains in Boston’s Seaport district, establishing a Boston-based engineering center and presence for Magna. “As advancements in autonomy continue, we saw an opportunity to bring in additional expertise to support current programs as well as future customer needs. We are happy to welcome the Optimus Ride employees to the Magna family,” O’Hara concludes.