© Proterra

New EV battery factory to be built in South Carolina

Electric vehicle technology manufacturer, Proterra, is expanding its operations with a new factory in Greer, South Carolina in the U.S., that will manufacture battery systems for electric vehicles. Once completed the factory is set to create more than 200 new jobs.

As demand for commercial electric vehicles continues to grow across the United States and around the world, Proterra plans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina to produce the company’s battery systems for commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more. Proterra says in a press release that it expects to create more than 200 new jobs over the next several years at the 327,000 square foot battery system production plant. The factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity for Proterra’s battery systems. By 2025, the factory is expected to support additional battery system production capacity, as well as the production of ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment. The new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina near the company's electric bus manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina and adjacent to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.