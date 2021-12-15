© TrendForce

Client SSD prices will maintain a downward trajectory in 1Q22, by about 5-10% QoQ

Prices will decrease by about 3-8% QoQ for PCIe enterprise SSDs but hold flat for SATA enterprise SSDs

eMMC prices will decrease by 5-10% QoQ

UFS prices will decrease by 8-13% QoQ due to rising supply and falling demand

NAND Flash wafer prices will decrease by 10-15% QoQ as oversupply becomes more severe