© Invest in Pomerania Electronics Production | December 13, 2021
Northvolt breaks ground on new plant in Poland
On December 8th, Swedish battery company Northvolt officially broke ground and started construction of a new Northvolt plant in Gdańsk, reports Invest in Pomerania.
It was back in 2019 that the Swedish company announces its first investment in the area. Since then, the Gdańsk plant, and its 100 employees, has been producing battery modules used in the industry. Due to the growing demand for battery power solutions on the European markets, the company decided to take the next step by inaugurating the construction of a new factory. As previously reported by Evertiq, the new 50,000 square metre Northvolt plant will be established in Gdańsk, Poland, in two stages. The first with an initial output of 5 GWh and an estimated start of production date in 2022. A second phase of the project will see the factory expanded to a total capacity of 12 GWh. "The Tricity did not let us down, quite the contrary. The new location turned out to be very convenient, both for inbound material deliveries and for outbound of finished products that reach our customers all over Europe. While operating in the region, we discovered that the Tricity is not only a convenient location but also a mature labour market with high-class education & research institutions that ensure constant access to high-class employees and the possibility of research cooperation," says Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, CEO Northvolt Poland in the report from Invest in Pomerania. As previously stated, a new engineering R&D center of excellence to be set-up in conjunction with the factory expansion, the initiative will create 500 new jobs in the Gdańsk region.